MGB completes first batch of IBS-built homes ahead of schedule

PETALING JAYA: MGB Bhd, a subsidiary of LBS Bina Group Bhd, has completed its first batch of Industrialised Building System (IBS)-built homes in LBS Alam Perdana in 12 months instead of 18 months.

Group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said LBS Alam Perdana is MGB’s first IBS precast concrete development.

“The mobile IBS factory at LBS Alam Perdana has contributed significantly in terms of achieving greater efficiency, productivity and quality. It has enabled us to customise the precast units according to the project’s requirements, deliver the units within a shorter time frame and with superior quality. This has resulted in early completion of the homes,” he said in a statement.

The project, comprising 673 units of double-storey terraced homes, were constructed using IBS precast concrete components produced

by MGB’s first mobile factory which commenced operation in May 2018.

The 10-acre mobile factory is capable of producing up to 2,000 units of properties annually.

In its statement, LBS said with IBS, it was able to fast track the delivery of homes, enjoying up to 33% savings on construction time.

In addition, dependency on manual labour was reduced by 31%, achieving a 49% percent reduction in total on-site labour costs.

MGB has been producing IBS properties for the last 10 years. The group started producing IBS steel formworks and aluminium formworks, and recently added pre-cast concrete units to its offerings.

In March this year, MGB invested RM40 million to open its second IBS facility, a permanent precast concrete plant in Nilai.

The new permanent factory is a joint venture between MGB and Sany Construction Industry Development (M) Sdn Bhd, and is capable of producing up to 2,000 units of properties for Kita @ Cybersouth township.