MGB launches affordable homes under Rumah Selangorku Idaman MBI

PETALING JAYA: MGB Bhd, which is involved in construction and property development, has launched Idaman BSP in Bandar Saujana Putra, which is the first launch out of its six Rumah Selangorku Idaman MBI projects it has secured.

Rumah Selangorku Idaman MBI which comprises 7,210 units of affordable homes will tap on MGB’s in-house Industrialised Building System (IBS) pre-cast technology.

MGB had entered into a joint venture with PNSB Construction Sdn Bhd to form PCSB-MGB Consortium with the aim of building Rumah Selangorku Idaman MBI affordable homes in infrastructure locations.

Rumah Selangorku Idaman MBI, which is namely Idaman BSP, Idaman Kita (Cybersouth), Idaman Perdana (Bandar Puncak Alam), Idaman Cahaya (Shah Alam), Idaman Sari (Puchong) and Idaman Melur (Cybersouth), consists of high-rise residential homes starting from RM250,000 with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a minimum built-up size of 1,000 sq ft per unit. The unit also comes with two carparks, three air-conditioners, one-unit television, television cabinet and kitchen cabinets, three wardrobes, a refrigerator and two water heaters.

Idaman BSP is situated in the fast-growing Bandar Saujana Putra property township with easy accessibility to towns, cities and major highways. It is located next to Cyberjaya and Puchong which has convenient public amenities such as police stations, hospitals, fire stations, schools and shopping malls.

MGB plans to launch its five remaining Rumah Selangorku Idaman MBI projects by the end of 2022.