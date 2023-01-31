MISC welcomes two new vessels to eco-efficient fleet of LNG carriers

KUALA LUMPUR: MISC Group has added two new-generation liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, Seri Damai and Seri Daya, to its fleet of LNG carriers.

These 174,000-cubic metre LNG carriers are equipped with smart and sustainable technologies and were built for MISC by Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.

These LNG carriers will be on long-term charters to ExxonMobil’s wholly owned subsidiary, SeaRiver Maritime LLC, and will be managed by Eaglestar Shipmanagenent (S) Pte Ltd.

MISC’s president & group CEO, Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam, said the delivery of Seri Damai and Seri Daya marks a strong start to the year and a significant milestone in MISC’s partnership with SeaRiver Maritime.

“Seri Daya and Seri Damai represent another major milestone in the valued relationship between SeaRiver Maritime, MISC Bhd and Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard,” said Andre Kostelnik, president and CEO of SeaRiver Maritime Inc, “This is a step forward in supporting a

net-zero future as we add modern, energy-efficient LNG carriers to support ExxonMobil’s growing LNG business.”

Seri Damai and Seri Daya will now add to MISC’s fleet strength, which currently totals 31 LNG carriers for its gas business, in addition to six very large ethane carriers and two LNG Floating storage units, which have a combined capacity of over two million deadweight tonnes.