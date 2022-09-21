Mölnlycke opens surgical glove plant in Kulim Hi-Tech Park

KUALA LUMPUR: Swedish medical products company Mölnlycke Health Care AB has opened a new surgical glove plant in Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah with a total investment of €50 million (RM227 million)

In a statement, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) said that the new facility is part of Mölnlycke’s sustainability roadmap - WeCare, to meet the increasing demand for surgical gloves.

Spanning 29,164 sq m, the facility is fully equipped with cutting-edge automated glove production and packaging line, and is expected to create some 400 new jobs.

Mida CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said Mölnlycke’s new production facility in Malaysia is a mark of confidence in the continuous sustainable growth of the Malaysian economy and will be a boon for Malaysia to maintain its leadership position in the glove manufacturing sector.

“We are committed to supporting industry leaders like Mölnlycke and we hope to see the company grow to greater heights in the years ahead,“ he said.

The new manufacturing plant was officiated by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Swedish ambassador to Malaysia Joachim Bergstrom and Mölnlycke CEO Zlatko Rihter on Sept 20.

Mida said Malaysia is core to Mölnlycke’s surgical gloves business, and the company currently has three other factories in the country, two of which are for the manufacturing of surgical gloves and another for packing.

With business in over 100 countries, Mölnlycke entered the Malaysian market in 1990 and currently employs over 2,500 Malaysians.

The new plant is part of Mölnlycke’s sustainability strategic roadmap that is aimed at creating shared values for all stakeholders, including contributing significantly to Malaysia’s sustainability goals, such as energy usage reduction, economic growth and innovation in infrastructure. - Bernama