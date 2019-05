PETALING JAYA: Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) said it is undertaking a transformation exercise to better fulfill its mandate and adapt to market conditions to ensure that the organisation is better aligned with the government’s national housing agenda.

Currently, the government entity is undergoing a due diligence process that is expected to conclude in June this year.

PR1MA commended the government’s decision to continue with the housing programme, in achieving its main objective to build quality homes in urban and suburban areas and making them affordable to the rakyat particularly the middle-income (M40) group.

“As a government entity, PR1MA is committed to ensure that its obligation with stakeholders including homebuyers is honoured, while at the same time, we are also embarking on a transformation exercise that will enable PR1MA to maximize the effectiveness of the change effort that is taking place within the organisation to further improve our business and operations,” said its acting CEO Mohd Nazri Md Shariff said.

PR1MA said developments remains positive from potential home buyers.

“In fact, through the ongoing Home Ownership Campaign (HOC 2019), PR1MA has achieved sales bookings of around 10,200 homes with a sales value of RM2.56 billion, in less than three months of the launch of the HOC.”

Prior to the establishment of PR1MA, government-aided housing programmes were focused only on the lower-income group and this resulted in half of middle-income Malaysian households unable to afford a house in the key market centres.

“As such, PR1MA was formed with the primary objective to serve as a catalyst that provides fairly-priced quality homes for the M40 income group in the urban and sub-urban areas,” it said.