MPC, Works Ministry to drive construction sector productivity

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and the Ministry of Works are committed to driving the productivity of the construction sector in the country through the establishment of the Construction Productivity Nexus.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman (pix) said the establishment of Construction Productivity Nexus, as announced in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), was an important platform led by the private sector to drive productivity growth of the construction sector.

Two new productivity nexuses were established under 12MP, covering construction and logistics services. These two sectors contributed 7.1% to gross domestic product and 12.9% to total employment in 2020.

“Nexus plays an important role in identifying issues that hinder productivity growth. Through Nexus governing committee, both public and private sectors will work together to implement initiatives to increase productivity,“ said Abdul Latif in a statement.

He said it would strengthen and facilitate business start-ups in the construction industry, which was implemented previously by Technical Working Group on Dealing with Construction Permits under Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah).

“Construction Productivity Nexus has conducted several discussions with Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and will work with construction industry associations to implement this initiative,“ he added.

It will collaborate with several associations such as the Master Builders Association Malaysia, Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association Malaysia, Malaysian Malay Contractors Association, Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association and Malaysian Indian Contractors Association.

Meanwhile, Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir and Champion of Digital Productivity Nexus Datuk Wei Chuan Beng expressed their commitment to addressing issues related to the development of digital infrastructure along the highway.

Both parties agreed to acquire more comprehensive information and data from industry players to take further action.