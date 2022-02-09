MPOC launches campaign promoting palm oil goodness at Lulu hypermarkets

DUBAI: The Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) and Lulu International Group have entered into a partnership to promote Malaysian palm oil-based products at Lulu Hypermarkets in Dubai.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MPOC and Lulu International group was signed during the opening of the Sustainable Agricommodities (Food Agricommodities) Week at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. The MoU was exchanged between Jamil Haron, member of MPOC board of trustees, and Lulu Group International chief operating officer Abdul Salem VI, witnessed by Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

As part of the partnership, MPOC’s global consumer campaign – the Malaysian Palm Oil Full of Goodness campaign – was launched at the Lulu Hypermarket at Silicon Oasis today.

The collaboration with Lulu Hypermarket is for a three-month period from Feb 9. The campaign will promote palm oil products by Malaysian manufacturers whereby Lulu Hypermarket will directly source the products from participating Malaysian manufacturers for promotion at selected Lulu outlets.

“The promotion campaign is an extension of our activities to promote and spread awareness on Malaysia’s sustainable palm oil at Expo 2020 Dubai. We are happy to partner with Lulu International Group, which is a major retail chain in Asia and the Middle East in this endeavour to promote Malaysia’s sustainable palm oil,“ said MPOC CEO Wan Aishah Wan Hamid.

MPOC, together with the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities is spearheading Malaysia’s week-long trade and business programme “Sustainable Agricommodities (Food Agricommodities) Week” at the world expo from Feb 7-12. The programme highlights Malaysia’s commodities of palm oil, pepper and cocoa.

MPOC is showcasing the Malaysian palm oil industry’s sustainable initiatives and management. Both aspects are vital in ensuring that palm oil remains as the main pillar of the domestic economy, as well as a globally accepted food source. The initiatives include a mandatory certification scheme, regulatory guidelines, Good Agricultural Practices and the development of cutting-age technology by the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the industry.

“The concept of ‘Sustainable Agri-commodity’ further provides a strong platform for Malaysia in expanding the global market for palm oil exports. The sector has contributed significantly in providing a continuous inflow of earnings through the export of the raw commodity and value-added products,“ said Wan Aishah.

Malaysia’s overall participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as implementing agency.