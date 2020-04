PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) and the Islamic Banking & Finance Institute Malaysia (IBFIM) have introduced remote sessions for takaful basic examination (TBE) this week due to the closures of TBE exam centres as a result of the movement control order (MCO).

Candidates will be able to sit for the TBE from any location at the scheduled examination time.

The examination is a compulsory qualifying criterion, a license to practice, for those who intend to be registered as takaful agents as well as an induction for individuals who wanted to pursue a career in takaful.

MTA said the remote sessions would allow candidates who have already registered for the examination prior to the MCO to take their examination and subsequently pursue their takaful careers.

Its chairman Muhammad Fikri Muhamad Rawi said the examination session will be conducted remotely through an established virtual platform, in addition to the existing classroom examinations which will resume after the MCO.

“We believe that this career can provide employment opportunities to many Malaysians during this difficult time. Intermediaries and agents are encouraged to communicate with potential customers via virtual. Through technology, the takaful operators and agents can now provide the ability for non-face to face interaction with customers,” he said in a statement.

It also believed this alternative approach to examination will help future takaful intermediaries to keep their careers moving despite the current uncertainty, and hoped that the implementation would continue even after the outbreak.