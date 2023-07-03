MYAirline appoints Zurich Malaysia as official travel insurance provider

SUBANG JAYA: MYAirline has appointed Zurich Malaysia as its exclusive travel insurance provider, to ease the process of obtaining travel protection for its passengers, which will cover all existing and future routes from the former.

Its passengers can obtain MYAirline Travel Insurance (initially introduced as MY Travel Shield in February) to safeguard their journey against inconveniences and mishaps. The opt-in for this protection is seamless as it has been embedded as part of the flight ticket purchase journey for a hassle-free, simple and straightforward process.

It is a customised travel insurance that covers delayed flights or cancelled trips, including lost, damaged or delayed luggage as well as emergency medical treatment during travel and Covid-19 benefits.

MYAirline’s current route network comprises eight domestic destinations, undertaking 30 flights per day. The airline flew about 5,000 daily passengers in the second month of operations in January this year.

MYAirline CEO Rayner Teo said the company has outlined a roadmap that stretches out to three years, in terms of all programmes that it wants to put into place and will announce further details in the future.

“Insurance is the first piece and immediately after launching insurance, we have also launched our loyalty programme, which is important in this day and age. There will be more to come, we will be able to share more details as we go along,” he said during the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony yesterday.

Meanwhile, Zurich Malaysia country head Junior Cho said that the MoU signing is another milestone for its company in its effort to create brighter future together with and for Malaysians.

“We are firm believers of embracing collaboration to widen our touchpoints and provide solutions that meet the needs of Malaysians and offer peace of mind. This is an opportunity for us to put into action our care for what matters, with a like-minded company,” said Cho.