MYAirline is now a full-fledged airline and ready to fly

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s newest low-cost airline, MYAirline Sdn Bhd, has obtained an air service licence (ASL) from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM), which allows the company to operate as a full-fledged airline in the country.

Chief executive officer Rayner Teo Kheng Hock said MYAirline was excited to receive the approval from MAVCOM on the issuance of the ASL and thanked the Transport Ministry, MAVCOM and the Civil Authority of Aviation Malaysia for their support.

“We are ecstatic and relieved at the same time. I am very grateful for the trust and endless support from our stakeholders, and extremely proud of our entire team for their tireless work and contribution towards getting our ASL.

“The hard work paid off and it wouldn’t have happened without the team effort from all in MYAirline,” he told Bernama today.

Teo said it took the start-up company about two years to secure both the air operator's certificate and the ASL.

He added that details on the introductory routes and tickets would be announced soon. - Bernama