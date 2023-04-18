MYAirline launches Tawau-Kota Kinabalu intra-Sabah service

PETALING JAYA: MYAirline has launched an intra-Sabah air route connecting Tawau and Kota Kinabalu, aimed to enhance connectivity and provide greater convenience for travellers, while promoting economic growth and tourism.

Beginning today, there are daily flights between Kota Kinabalu and Tawau on MYAirline, offering a mode of transport that cuts travel time to only an hour compared with the usual journey of almost eight hours by road.

“We are pleased to introduce this new route connecting Tawau and Kota Kinabalu as part of our domestic expansion plan,” said MYAirline CEO Rayner Teo.

“This route will provide travellers with more options and greater convenience, while also contributing to the economic growth of Sabah. We look forward to serving our passengers with the highest level of service and ensuring a seamless travel experience with our penchant for having high reliability as evidence by our on-time performance,” he added.

To celebrate the launch of the new air route, the airline is offering special promotional fares for flights between Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.