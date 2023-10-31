MYAirlines reassures customers, employees; says negotiating with potential investors

KUALA LUMPUR: MYAirline today said they have received over 15 proposals from potential investors, two of whom are in advanced stages of negotiations. The team is working around the clock to finalize a recapitalisation package that will revive their operations. This will also facilitate the reimbursement of monies to affected passengers as well as payment of salary and statutory dues.

In a statement, MYAirline also reiterated that they have not terminated or placed any staff on unpaid leave since Oct 12, 2023 until to-date.

“We do understand the difficulties faced by our staff and we would like to assure them that we are doing everything in our power to address their plight. We would encourage our staff to cooperate with us in this difficult time as we have their best interests at heart,” the statement said.

Besides an internal “Tabung Ihsan” which was set-up to collect donations from within MYAirline for employees most adversely affected, arrangements have been made with Socso

for their employees to apply for the Employee Insurance Scheme to ease their financial burden during this period.

On the matter of refunds for affected passengers, they have received over 30,000 calls and emails which are being attended to by their customer care team.

“As stated earlier, we aim to make good on all refunds as soon as we receive the recapitalisation package from our investors,” the statement added.

With reference to the show cause notices issued by the Civil Aviation Authority Malaysia and the Malaysian Aviation Commission, MYAirline

said it had formally responded to these two agencies on Oct 25, 2023 and Oct 27, 2023 respectively, within the deadlines imposed on MYAirlin