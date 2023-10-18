NanoMalaysia, Micratto Technologies unveil graphene-enhanced auto lubricant

KUALA LUMPUR: NanoMalaysia Bhd and Micratto Technologies Sdn Bhd have completed and commercialised “Phenom Graphene”, a graphene-enhanced automotive lubricant under the Infinoil brand.

Initiated in 2018, the project marks a significant milestone towards the automotive industry and energy sector, showcasing the potential of nanotechnology in enhancing vehicle performance and sustainability.

NanoMalaysia CEO Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad said the companies expect the project to have positive economic, environmental and societal impacts.

“The National Energy Policy and National Energy Transition Roadmap have identified energy efficiency as an immediate term approach towards reduced carbon emission. Our energy efficient innovation is a response to that,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the newly developed lubricant showcases improved energy efficiency through remarkable advantages, including lower friction, higher heat dissipation and increased oxidative stability thus promising lower carbon emission, a longer shelf life and extended engine lifespan.

Micratto Technologies, a startup spearheaded by Prof Dr Mohammad Khalid, Dr Abdul Khaliq Rasheed and Muhammad Muzammil supports this collaboration which has fostered innovation, leveraging the expertise of Sunway R&D Sdn Bhd to optimise the automotive lubricant infused with functionalised graphene, enhancing its stability and performance.

The commercialisation of Phenom Graphene is expected to stimulate the local economy, fostering growth and creating job opportunities, thereby contributing to national gross domestic product growth.

The global automotive engine oil market, valued at about US$38.22 billion (RM181.1 billion) in 2023, is projected to witness steady growth, reaching an estimated valuation of US$44.62 billion by 2027, according to researchandmarkets.com.

The new lubricant is priced at RM120-RM170 per four-litre bottle. – Bernama