Natural gas tariff will be 5.3% higher from July 15 till year-end

PETALING JAYA: The average natural gas base tariff for the non-power sector in Peninsular Malaysia will be raised to RM32.74 per MMBtu from July 15 till Dec 31, 2019 from RM32.69 per MMBtu currently.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Gas Malaysia Bhd said a surcharge of RM1.92 per MMBtu will apply to all tariff categories under the gas cost pass-through (GCPT) mechanism, which translates to a 5.3% increase in average effective tariff to RM34.66 per MMBtu.

Gas Malaysia said that the tariff revision is not applicable to sales of natural gas for natural gas vehicle and liquefied petroleum gas supplied in gas cylinder or in bulk supply.

“While the tariff revision has no material impact on Gas Malaysia’s business operations, it is expected to contribute positively towards the financial position of the company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019,” it said.

The natural gas tariff revision was instructed by the government via a letter issued by the Energy Commission today.