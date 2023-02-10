Nestle Malaysia promotes sustainable cocoa farming in Borneo

PETALING JAYA: In line with its efforts to diversify and localise its ingredients supply through its Farmer Connect programme, Nestle Malaysia Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB) to collaborate on the Nestle Borneo Cocoa Initiative (NBCI).

The collaboration will promote sustainable and responsible sourcing, as well as the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices by the farmers involved.

This is part of the global Nestle Cocoa Plan Initiative established in 2009, with the aim of shaping a responsible cocoa supply chain that improves the livelihoods of the farming communities, eliminates child labour and provides a framework of transparency and traceability, while improving yields and quality of the crop.

This initiative marks the first expansion of Nestle Malaysia’s Farmer Connect programme to East Malaysia.

As part of the NBCI implementation, the company is launching its Nestle Farmer Connect Responsible Cocoa Sourcing programme in Sarawak. This programme will support local farmers in the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices that will help protect the soil, improve yield and elevate the quality of local cocoa production. Initially, the cocoa produced through this initiative will be used for the manufacturing of Kit Kat products in Chembong, Negeri Sembilan.

The Chembong facility is the largest Nestle Confectionery plant in Asean and a key export manufacturing hub.

Nestle Malaysia CEO Juan Aranols said that with the partnership in place, the company will now be able to expand its efforts to empower cocoa farmers with the knowledge and tools they need to cultivate the crop sustainably.

“It is truly exciting times for Nestle Malaysia, as we continue to ramp up our efforts to diversify and expand the availability of locally produced, responsibly sourced high-quality raw materials and ingredients for our products,” he added.

MCB director-general Datuk Ramle Kasin said, “This MoU represents a major stride forward in our quest for sustainable cocoa farming. Nestle Malaysia’s extensive experience and resources, coupled with our network and industry expertise, will undoubtedly create a positive impact on our local farmers and the environment. Together, we aim to establish a model that promotes economic growth through sustainable practices.”

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Minister of Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, attended the event.