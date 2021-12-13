Ni Hsin takes BlackBixon coffee mobile with EV

PETALING JAYA: Ni Hsin Group Bhd’s subsidiary BlackBixon2Go Sdn Bhd has launched the BB2GO EV Coffee Bike or electric bikes for the sale of BlackBixon coffee as part of its food & beverage business cafe@anywhere concept.

The bikes are equipped with coffee making machines and GPS to enable customers to track orders and location of the Coffee Bike via the BB2GO app.

In addition, the group has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Telekom Malaysia’s affiliate Acacia Communications Sdn Bhd to digitalise the new business concept through connectivity and cloud services to support the app.

BlackBixon2Go managing director Khoo Chee Kong remarked that Ni Hsin has embarked on its transformation journey from a traditional manufacturer of stainless-steel products to a new age business model riding on the electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

“The BB2GO EV Coffee Bike is a totally self-sufficient bar that does not require an electrical outlet to power the coffee machine. With BB2GO EV Coffee Bike you can be a barista just as in a modern cafe serving espresso coffee or cappuccino prepared in front of your customer’s eyes,” he said in a statement.

The group stated that the use of EV is part of its commitment to environmental, social and governance responsibilities.

Moving forward, it aims to expand the concept across Asean and has plans to manufacture and assemble the electric bikes in collaboration with an EV manufacturer in China for the commercial and consumer market in Malaysia and the region.