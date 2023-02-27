OSK Holdings registers record revenue, profit before tax

KUALA LUMPUR: OSK Holdings Bhd announced its fourth quarter and financial year ended Dec 31, 2022 (Q4’22 and FY22) results today, ending with new highs in revenue, profit before tax (PBT) and key financial metrics.

Recovering to above pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, the group clocked in a revenue of RM1.3 billion for FY22, an increase of 17% from the corresponding period in the previous year (y-o-y), while PBT grew 5% to RM488 million y-o-y, representing a new record for the group since 2016 on the back of improved operating performance and market conditions.

Accordingly, the group’s financial position continues to grow from strength to strength as total assets reached a new high of RM9.68 billion (2021: RM9.22 billion) with a corresponding earnings per share of 20.72 sen (2021: 19.31 sen).

“Given the Covid-19 and macro challenges that we have faced over the past three years, the Group has performed well not only in terms of our financial performance which has recovered to above pre-pandemic levels, but also in how we instil resiliencies that drive better business outcomes,” said group executive chairman Tan Sri Ong Leong Huat

He added, “The new milestones that we have achieved today is due to the strategies and plans that we had put in place years ago. These measures have come to fruition, underpinned by the continued economic recovery seen in the fourth quarter of FY 2022.”