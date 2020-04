PETALING JAYA: Permaju Industries Bhd has joined hands with AT Systematization Bhd to distribute Penaclo solution via a sanitiser gateway, an engineered sanitising box that is capable of dispensing sanitiser and disinfectant liquid solution evenly on any person walking through it.

On April 6, Permaju collaborated with Pentaweft Biotech Limited for the supply of the Penaclo solution.

This solution is one of the very few sanitiser solutions in the world that has been shown to successfully eradicate over 99.95% of the Covid-19 virus within the first 30 seconds of application, and is proven safe to animal cells.

Permaju executive director Teh Foo Hock said while looking for bottling and distribution partners for the sanitiser solution, its board members came out with the idea of the sanitiser gateway and decided to approach AT Systemization for the design and manufacturing of the gateway.

“Time is of the essence. We need to roll out the product fast before the movement control order (MCO) is lifted,” Teh said in a statement today.

Eventually, AT Systemization was pinpointed by Permaju as possessing and having the requisite expertise and resources to design, manufacture and produce the gateway.

AT Systemization managing director Choong Lee Aun said the fabrication of its first sanitiser gateway will be ready soon. “We are getting many enquiries for our post-MCO products in the last few weeks. We expect more to come as we are moving closer to post-MCO.”

Both Permaju and AT Systematization aim to design, engineer, manufacture and distribute the sanitiser gateway to high risk areas such as hospitals, offices, restaurants, shopping malls, schools and public transportation hubs where high human foot traffic will occur on a daily basis, especially once the MCO is lifted and until a definitive vaccine is found for the Covid-19 virus.