Perodua’s production, November and year-to-date sales hit new highs

KUALA LUMPUR: Perodua said its November and year-to-date sales as well as production numbers reached new highs as the national compact car company shifts into higher gear to meet demand.

Perodua sold 250,795 units between January and November this year, surpassing 2022’s targets of 247,800 units and was the highest sales achievement for the company so far.

Year-on-year, the year-to-date sales surged by 50% from 167,250 units sold in the same period last year.

The jump in sales compared to the same period last year was due to the Covid-19 lockdown between June and mid-August 2021.

November also recorded a new sales figures of 28,592 units, an increase of 40.9% compared with the 20,299 units sold in November 2021, and a 10.6% increase when compared with 25,849 units sold in October this year.

“This sales achievement is on the back of our production achievement so far this year, which numbered 258,960 units.

“We also achieved our highest monthly production ever since inception at 29,149 units,“ president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement.

Zainal Abidin said this meaningful achievement on many levels shows Perodua’s ability to further maximise current resources, both within the car maker and its supplier ecosystem.

“We now realise that we can further increase output – both in sales and production without investing in a new plant or acquiring more land for our manufacturing operations,“ he said, adding that Perodua is working closely with suppliers and dealers to ensure that their operations are capable to meet future demand and challenges

The top three Perodua models sold in November are Bezza with 8,089 units, followed by Myvi with 6,624 units and Axia with 5,812 units.

Zainal Abidin said Perodua will announce the full-year actual numbers in January 2023. - Bernama