Pestech secures two jobs worth RM280m from TNB

PETALING JAYA: Pestech International Bhd has bagged two contracts from Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) with a total value of RM280.89 million.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary Pestech Sdn Bhd, through Pembinaan Tajri Sdn Bhd – Pstech Sdn Bhd JV had on Jan 31 received a letter of acceptance from TNB for double circuit 275kV XLPE underground cable from PMU Prince Court to PMU Ampang for a contract sum of RM112.5 million.

The duration of the project is 730 days from the commencement date.

The proposed scope of work is to design, manufacture, supply, erect and commission of 275kV double circuit cable from PMU Ampang to the proposed PMU Prince Court. The cable route will run through central of Kuala Lumpur from Prince Court area to Jalan Taman U-Thant and connecting to Jalan Ampang towards Jelatek area.

“The cable system is to deliver a minimum of 500MVA power for each 275kV cable circuit under this project; considering full load operation of all cable circuits inclusive of the neighbourhood power cable systems,” said Pestech.

The group also announced that Pestech Sdn Bhd had on Jan 31 received another letter of acceptance from TNB for establishment of PMU 500/275kV Junjung (3x1050 MVA), Kedah for a total contract amount of RM168.39 million.

The project runs for 912 days from its commencement date.

Pestech said as the northern area of Peninsular Malaysia is expected to be in power deficit due to plant retirement in a few years’ time, the establishment of PMU Junjung 500/275kV with a total power capacity of 3,150MVA and energiation of Ayer Tawar-Junjung lines at 500kV are required to facilitate heavy power transfer from Perak to Prai area through several transformers and lines to the northern region. The reinforcement will strengthen the grid network and improve security of supply in the future.

Both contracts are expected to contribute positively towards the Pestech’s revenue and earnings in accordance to the stages of project progress to be recognised in the financial years ending June 30, 2019 to June 30, 2021.