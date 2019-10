KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), through its subsidiary, Petronas LNG Ltd (PLL), recently completed its third successful delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo through its break bulking ship-to-ship (STS) transfer to two buyers.

This LNG break-bulking STS transfer which took place in Brunei Bay, Sabah, is the first for Petronas in expanding its customer base by providing solutions to two buyers. The delivering vessel, Seri Bijaksana, transferred 80,000 m3 of LNG to LNG vessel, Polar Spirit and 62,000 m3 to Lerici, which then made their separate deliveries to two separate receiving terminals in China.

Petronas executive vice president & CEO of gas & new energy business Adif Zulkifli said the company continues to demonstrate its flexibility and adaptability to succeed in the changing and dynamic LNG market place.

“The third successful STS transfer operation is a testimony of our commitment to address customer demands. This could only be achieved through Petronas’ unique business models which allow us to customise our solutions according to our customers’ requirements; especially when the market is moving towards mid-sized cargo requirements, or smaller parcels of LNG. By remaining focused in providing innovative solutions to meet customer demands, Petronas is able to continue its on-time and on-schedule LNG delivery for more than 35 years and counting,” he said in a statement.

Petronas completed its first LNG STS break-bulking operation in June 2018, and the second, in April 2019. Petronas is well positioned to conduct LNG break-bulking STS transfer operations with its infrastructure readiness, security of supply, network of partnerships and technical capabilities.

Particularly in Asia, Petronas has the competitive advantage to lead due to it is strategic location, as Malaysia falls within the trading route of Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China, which are the world’s largest importers of LNG.

The completion of the STS was a collaborative effort with various stakeholders namely Sabah Ports Authority, Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd, Sabah Ports and Harbours Department, MISC Bhd, Teekay LNG Partners LP, Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd, Argo Engineering Sdn Bhd, Eastport Marine Sdn Bhd and KASI (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Backed by over 35 years of LNG experience, Petronas is recognised as a reliable and flexible LNG supplier, with diversified LNG supply portfolio from its main supply based at the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak, Gladstone LNG in Australia and PFLNG Satu, the world’s first floating LNG facility located offshore Sabah.