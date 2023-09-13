Petronas, Gentari and Amazon tie-up a boost for green energy agenda

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Gentari Sdn Bhd, Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will collaborate to intensify their sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives in global energy transition.

This aligns with Petronas’ commitment to deliver affordable, low-carbon energy solutions while concurrently reducing the emissions intensity of its operations. Leveraging Gentari’s expertise in clean energy solutions, the move also supports Amazon’s commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The collaboration among the parties reflects a comprehensive approach towards sustainability, technological advancement, and socio-economic progress, which will involve exploring potentials such as:

• Gentari will support the decarbonisation of Amazon’s India transportation network by working with third party delivery service partners to further electrify their transport vehicles. Amazon has committed to deploying 10,000 electric vehicles (EV) in its India delivery fleet by 2025, and the collaboration will also involve Gentari providing EV and accompanying fleet management services for Amazon’s third-party delivery service partners.

• Petronas and AWS will explore designing and constructing a state-of-the-art plant of the future that incorporates cutting-edge technology, robotics and automation solutions similar to those used in Amazon warehouses and facilities. This is to scale existing research and development efforts by Petronas for the potential production of microalgae oil as feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel.

• Amazon intends to evaluate Petronas’ low-carbon and alternative fuel solutions for potential integration in diverse areas such as mobility, stationary power applications, and carbon management.

• Petronas will continue leveraging AWS cloud technology to enhance and expand its existing and new solutions. These include SETEL, Malaysia’s first e-wallet for purchasing fuel at Petronas stations, and STEAR, a cloud-based logistics solution and services platform built on AWS for the offshore industry.

• AWS will continue to upskill technical and non-technical employees at Petronas and strengthen their digital literacy through AWS Training & Certification programmes. This is in line with AWS’ broader commitment to help develop a digitally trained workforce to power Malaysia’s digital economy.

Petronas project delivery and technology senior vice-president Datuk Bacho Pilong said Petronas believes that collaborations such as this, which builds on its long-standing relationship with Amazon and AWS and the expertise of Gentari in clean energy solutions, are vital to support Asia’s and the world’s transition towards cleaner energy.

Meanwhile, Gentari CEO Sushil Purohit said the collaboration among all of them marks a pivotal moment as they strive to be at the forefront of energy transition, driving change to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

AWS Asean managing director Conor McNamara commented, “Achieving a net zero future requires immediate and wide-ranging innovation across all industries, including the energy sector.”