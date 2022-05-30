Petronas, Samsung C&T to develop clean hydrogen supply chain

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd subsidiary Petronas Hydrogen Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung C&T Corp to develop a clean hydrogen supply chain in South Korea.

Petronas and Samsung C&T will explore opportunities involving the potential supply of blue or green hydrogen into South Korea. Additionally, Petronas will extend advisory support to establish sound and viable industry standards.

Petronas Hydrogen CEO Adlan Ahmad said Petronas’ move into the hydrogen sector is a natural next step in the energy partnership with Samsung C&T, which has been its long-term partner in the LNG and ammonia businesses.

The partnership supports the Petronas group’s overall ambition of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, covering growth in non-conventional energy sources such as renewables and hydrogen, it said in a statement.

Recently, Petronas announced that it will set up a new, independent entity focused on cleaner energy solutions to capture opportunities in the energy transition sector alongside its core portfolio. The entity will provide customers with lower carbon solutions through three initial core offerings which are renewables, hydrogen and green mobility.

Meanwhile, Samsung C&T, a global trading & investment company, is actively seeking opportunities in the hydrogen sector, which include building and operating a hydrogen-related infrastructure.