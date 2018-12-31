Pintaras Jaya secures RM103m piling jobs

PETALING JAYA: Pintaras Jaya Bhd’s (PJB) sub-subsidiary in Singapore, Pintary Foundations Pte Ltd, has secured three new piling contracts collectively worth about RM103 million.

Pintary Foundations is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pintary International Pte Ltd, which in turn is PJB’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore.

The projects will commence in the period between December 2018 and January 2019. The contract period ranges from three to eight months.

“These contracts are expected to contribute positively to PJB group’s earnings,“ PJB said.