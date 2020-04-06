Pintaras to shut Singapore sites and office until May 4

PETALING JAYA: Pintaras Jaya Bhd’s construction site and office in Singapore will be closed on April 7 to May 4, in line with the Singapore government’s decision to close all workplaces with the exception of essential service due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Construction activities are generally regarded as non-essential. As a consequence, all our construction site activities in Singapore will be shut down during the above period. Our office will also be closed. Office staff will continue their work from home,” it said in its Bursa disclosure.

The group has also taken the necessary steps of off-hiring its site rental equipment and tools to reduce expenditure.

Furthermore, Pintaras stated that the Singaporean government has waived worker levies and introduced wage subsidies for the period.

The group added that its tenders and orderbook numbers in the island republic remains robust and its site activities will be able to recommence immediately when the closure period expires.

Pintaras Jaya cautioned that the pandemic will have an adverse effect on its businesses, but it is cautiously optimistic that it will be able to emerge from this substantially unscathed through its strong financial position, hands-on management and committed employees.