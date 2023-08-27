Pos Malaysia expands electric motorcycle fleet

PETALING JAYA: Pos Malaysia Bhd, the national post and parcel service provider on a mission to be net zero by 2050, recently took delivery of 50 electric motorcycles from Motosikal Dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas), the assembler of MEV-1, and DRB-HICOM EZ-Drive Sdn Bhd (AVIS), the leasing provider of the MEV-1 programme.

Pos Malaysia group CEO Charles Brewer said: “This marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. In addition to a total of 55 e-bikes already delivering across the Klang Valley, we will deploy these 50 Modenas e-bikes to other states, including Johor, Kedah, Penang and Perak. By the end of 2023, our aim is to have 200 e-bikes and 143 e-vans across Malaysia.

“We are fully committed to our purpose statement to be passionate about building trust to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow, and we aim to have converted all of our last-mile vehicles from ICE to electric by 2030. Simply put, we will deliver cleaner and greener.”

Pos Malaysia launched its sustainability roadmap earlier this year, laying out its plans to reduce its environmental footprint, targeting net zero carbon emissions for its operations by 2050.

It is a participating company of UN Global Compact, a member of the International Post Corporation’s Sustainability Measurement and Management System, and actively contributes to managing sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint of the post and parcel industry.