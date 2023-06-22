Pos Malaysia partners Yinson to install EV-charging stations at post offices

PETALING JAYA: Pos Malaysia Bhd today partnered with Yinson GreenTech (YGT) for the launch of the electric vehicle (EV) charging stations powered by chargEV, the country’s largest EV charging network and charge point operator.

EV charging stations are now available daily from 7am to 11pm at six Pos Malaysia post offices - Shah Alam, Ipoh, Malacca, Seremban, Alor Setar and Johor Bahru.

These chargers will be installed in phases, with plans to expand to additional post offices, ensuring greater accessibility for EV owners and supporting the growing number of electric vehicles in the country.

Each outlet features 1 DC charger with two CCS2-type nozzles (fast charging) with 40kW power.

Charging an EV up to 80% will require anywhere between 60 and 90 minutes, depending on the model of the EV. The chargEV chargers are designed to provide Pos Malaysia EV users with an optimal charging experience, delivering efficient and reliable charging performance.

In parallel with this development and recent net-zero goals, Pos Malaysia recently deployed over 40 e-Bikes to deliver mail and parcels across the Klang Valley carbon-free.

By the end of 2023, Pos Malaysia aims to have a combination of more than 200 e-Bikes and 140 e-Vans, across Peninsular Malaysia.

Pos Malaysia group CEO Charles Brewer said, “This partnership marks a big step in our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. As Malaysia’s postal and courier provider, we embrace the responsibility to forge a path towards a more sustainable future and we recognise the significance of integrating sustainability into every facet of our operations, ensuring that our legacy endures for generations to come.”

He added that by collaborating with Yinson, they can drive positive change in the realm of sustainable transportation and reduce range anxiety for EV users as they make EV charging stations available at post offices.

YGT CEO Eirik Barclay said, “Building on our aspirations to help businesses transition towards sustainability, we are pleased to have partnered with Pos Malaysia in rolling out our chargEV stations across these selected locations. This not only grows our comprehensive charging networks offering EV users with a convenient and seamless experience as they go about their daily lives but also benefit Pos Malaysia by lowering their carbon footprint thereby taking the first step in playing a part in accelerating the net zero future.”