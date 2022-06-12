Prana Resort Nandana commits to a future of sustainable tourism

KOH SAMUI: The Prana Resort Nandana on the idyllic island of Koh Samui in Thailand is committed to operating as a green and sustainable retreat property.

The QI Group-owned boutique hotel strives to ensure its guests enjoy the best luxury experience while reducing its carbon footprint.

As more travellers opt for eco-friendlier holidays, the hotel has established several impressive eco-conscious initiatives in and around the resort.

These modest but impactful practices support the group’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The resort’s eco-friendly initiatives include eliminating paper and printed material use; the hotel practices digital check-ins and QR code access to menus, amenity lists and other information.

Other green programmes at the multi-million-dollar property include replacing all single-use plastic items with biodegradable or reusable alternatives and locally sourcing sustainable food ingredients through the support of local communities.

Moreover, the hotel staff are engaged in daily beach clean-ups to reduce litter and prevent plastics from winding up in the ocean. They also participate in year-round volunteering initiatives to support underserved local communities and raise awareness about the harmful impacts of pollution.

This investment in sustainable tourism is also an environmental award winner. Prana Resort Nandana is a proud recipient of the Green Hotel Standard (Gold) Award by the Department of the Environmental Quality Promotion of Thailand under the kingdom’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

QI founder and executive chairman, Malaysian entrepreneur Vijay Eswaran, is an outspoken advocate for incorporating sustainable policies and practices in business to combat climate change.

“As travel and tourism pick up again, we must remember the lessons from the pandemic and never take Mother Nature for granted again.

“The sustainable future of hospitality businesses is likely smaller scale, authentic, and experiential.

“Governments, businesses, and consumers must align their tourism practices with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

“At the QI Group, we are conscious about our impact on the planet and take every care to incorporate practices that minimise our ecological footprint.

“Our travel and leisure businesses in different parts of the world are focused on promoting sustainable tourism that is both affordable and eco-conscious. Prana Resort Nandana is a testament to this commitment,” he said.

The resort’s green initiatives have not compromised the hotel hitting the mark on lavishness and luxury. On the contrary, it offers guests a perfect island getaway with palm-fringed beaches, clear blues seas, stunning ocean-front views, and world-class service and amenities.

Situated along the quieter Bangrak beach – halfway between the famed Big Buddha and Fisherman’s Village – the resort’s architecture integrates traditional Thai craftsmanship with modern stylings, featuring soft lighting, high ceilings and undulating basketwork-inspired interiors, all woven together using indigenous materials.

The 72-room resort is surrounded by lush gardens and tropical ?ora, with bamboo and rattan elements organically blending into the natural surroundings and reflecting the influence of the local culture.

Prana Resort Nandana’s signature facilities and activities ensure guests enjoy a relaxing yet exciting stay.

For example, the Amezcua Spa blends body treatments with nature by utilising open-air pavilions. In addition, spa treatments follow Eastern and Western philosophies and medical practices for full- body wellness.

The resort’s grounds are ideal for weddings and meetings and feature a Kid’s Club.

In addition, guests have a pick of activities to occupy their time, from diving and sailing to Thai cooking classes and transportation services to the quintessential Koh Samui Full Moon Party. - Bernama