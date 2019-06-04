PRG ventures into fashion with Philipp Plein flagship store in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: PRG Holdings Bhd’s Hong Kong listed subsidiary, Furniweb Holdings Ltd launched its flagship Philipp Plein outlet in Singapore, marking its foray into the fashion apparel industry.

The launch cements the business collaboration between Philipp Plein International AG, Plein Sport AG and Furniweb in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Under the arrangement, Furniweb will be appointed as the authorised dealer for the distribution, promotion and sale of luxury fashion apparel under Philipp Plein International AG’s trade name and/or lifestyle fashion apparel under Plein Sport AG’s trade name in the three countries.

“We believe the association with a famous global apparel brand will bring new elements and dimension to the group’s profile, potentially broaden the customer base for our existing core business and provide opportunities for growth,” it said in a press release.

Launched last Friday, the Philipp Plein flagship store in Marina Bay Sands in Singapore is part of a retail expansion strategy in the Asian market across China, Hong Kong, Korea and Thailand which is home to 34 out of 96 boutiques worldwide.