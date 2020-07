PETALING JAYA: Principal Asset Management Bhd has launched the Principal Heritage, which is a suite of three investment solutions consisting of the Principal Heritage Growth Fund, Principal Heritage Balanced Fund and the Principal Heritage Income Fund to the Malaysian market.

These funds aim to provide Malaysians with income and capital growth to enhance their retirement savings journey. The Heritage Series will be distributed exclusively through Standard Chartered.

The funds come in a variety of “strengths” to help customers personalise their investments to match their long-term goals and time horizons.

Principal Heritage Growth Fund’s preference is basic income distribution, aimed at enjoying capital appreciation with potential monthly payouts. Principal Heritage Balanced Fund’s preference is moderate income distribution, aimed at enjoying balanced potential monthly payouts. Principal Heritage Income Fund’s preference is higher income distribution, aimed at enjoying potential monthly payouts.

Principal Asset Management CEO Munirah Khairuddin (pix) said it is focused on helping customers achieve their long-term investing goals – one of the most important is being prepared for retirement.

“With longer lifespans, inflation, and rising healthcare costs, Malaysians require additional retirement savings to complement their mandatory savings. The expansion of our offerings with the Heritage Series aims for greater retirement savings participation and access to a wealth of investment expertise, packaged in a convenient solution.”

Standard Chartered Malaysia head of wealth management Sammeer Sharma said each investor has a different goal, time horizon and comfort level with risk when it comes to investing.

“This solution allows our investors to match their investment needs and goals based on how they want their retirement income to be, aligning risk appetites to their preferred portfolio.”

The funds will invest at least 95% of their respective net asset value in the corresponding Fullerton SGD Heritage Funds that are managed by Fullerton Fund Management, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, and a trusted investment manager for sovereign wealth funds, institutional and retail clients.

The Heritage Series invests in assets that many investors may be familiar with, such as Asian credits, Singapore bonds, Asian stocks and Singapore REITS.

The Heritage Series’ base currency is the Singapore dollar and is established with Class MYR-Hedged and Class SGD. For the benefit of investors seeking income, the Heritage Series aims to make a consistent monthly payou