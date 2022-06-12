Proton’s YTD sales surpasses whole of 2021 by 10.4%

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) has sold 126,682 units year-to-date (YTD), surpassing the 114,708 units it sold in the whole of 2021 by 10.4%.

However, deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Roslan Abdullah said November was an eventful sales month for Proton as the carmaker experienced some temporary supply issues, resulting in its sales declining by 13.1% to 11,316 units compared to October.

“We are confident of rectifying this in December and remain positive about ending 2022 with a fourth consecutive year of sales growth,“ he said in a statement on Dec 6.

The carmaker had set a sales target of 150,000 vehicles for 2022.

Meanwhile, with new models in the pipeline for 2023, Proton hopes to be able to increase its contribution to Malaysia’s economy by making more local investments, selling more vehicles, and further growing its export markets, said Roslan.

Recently, the carmaker celebrated the production of the 10,000th 1.5 turbo gasoline direct injection (TGDi) engine produced at its new Tanjung Malim engine assembly line on Dec 1.

The milestone was achieved just seven months after the first unit rolled off the line in April this year.

“Proton’s new engine line is a testimony to the grit and determination of our workers in overcoming obstacles and achieving our goals.

“In 2023 we are targeting an output of 60,000 engines, which will be used across several Proton models,” said Proton CEO Li Chunrong. - Bernama