Radiant Globaltech expands offerings to include omnichannel commerce automation

PETALING JAYA: Radiant Globaltech Bhd is expanding its retail technology solutions offering to include offline-to-online omnichannel commerce automation following its 70% stake acquisition in e-commerce software and mobile solutions provider World Pos Sdn Bhd.

The group also made an interconditional purchase of a 70% stake in web based business-to-business portal provider World Portal Sdn Bhd yesterday for RM1.1 million cash. The deal comes with a profit guarantee of RM350,000 for 15 months until Dec 31, 2022.

Radiant managing director Paul Yap Ban Foo believes the acquisition will allow it to add their existing customers and speed up the on-boarding of even more small and medium businesses and enterprises.

“Moreover, the pooling together of resources expands our development team to have greater flexibility of customisation and to utilise the latest software technology to meet customer needs.

“We aim to enable retailers to digitalise their operations for greater efficiency and enhanced competitive edge. This move alongside our on-going in-house initiatives, would reinforce our goal of becoming one of the main B2B solutions providers for the retail market,” he said in a statement.