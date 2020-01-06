Raja Azmi quits as CEO of MAHB after barely a year at helm

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) announced the departure of group CEO Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin (pix) after barely one year at helm.

This comes amid the long-standing feud between MAHB and AirAsia Group over the collection of the passenger service charge (PSC) at the klia2.

“As a public listed company, MAHB will be undertaking the proper process to identify and appoint a suitable successor. In the interim, the board has appointed Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, the current COO, as the acting group CEO with immediate effect,” said MAHB in a statement.

Raja Azmi’s resignation was due to his intention to pursue other opportunities. He joined MAHB on Feb 1, 2016 as CFO before being promoted to group CEO on Jan 4, 2019.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukrie, who was appointed as MAHB COO on May 1, 2019, has had diverse experience throughout his career covering consumer and corporate banking, corporate finance



and advisory, mergers and acquisitions, financial services, risk management, human resources and procurement.

In 2005, he joined DRB-Hicom Bhd where he assumed several leadership roles including that of principal controller, CFO, COO and CEO in various companies within the group. He is also a former CEO of Pos Malaysia.