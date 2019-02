KUALA LUMPUR: Global gaming and lifestyle brand Razer aims to make its Malaysian office a financial technology (fintech) hub due to the warm reception of its e-wallet here.

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang said Malaysia is the first country in the world to launch e-wallet RazerPay, which has garnered 500,000 sign-ups as Malaysians are keen to understand the use of cashless payment for their purchases.

“This is a country that is hungry for technology, hungry for innovation and one that is willing to understand what is cashless economy. We are aiming to become the largest e-wallet in Malaysia,“ he said at the launch of its Malaysian headquarters at the Vertical, Bangsar South today.

Razer Malaysia is also working with convenience store 7-11, Kenny Rogers restaurants and U Mobile in pushing more rewards and incentives for people to use the e-wallet.

RazerPay users will get a RM5 coupon to use in any 7-11 stores, a RM10 coupon to be used at any Kenny Rogers restaurants nationwide, and the company will work with U Mobile in organising weekly contests to win prizes like the gaming phone, Razer Phone 2.

Besides that, Razer Malaysia will be working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders in promoting and boosting esports into the Malaysian sporting arena.

“As the Southeast Asian games have six medals ready for esports, it is time for us to nurture Malaysian players going into the international scene and bring glory back to the country for excelling in esports,“ said Tan.

Tan added that Razer Malaysia is committed to developing the next generation of talent, first by employing 280 Malaysians and then collaborating with higher learning institutes, provide training and mentorship programmes, and offer exchange programmes across regional Razer offices.

Also at the event were Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Meanwhile, Lim said Malaysia aspires to establish a creative and knowledge cluster in order to push the country into becoming a high income nation.

“In order to do so, we must first have three Ts: Talent, Technology and Tolerance for new ideas,“ he said in his speech at the launch.

He added that Malaysia also aspires to be part of the digital economy and that companies must have a first mover advantage, to get in early, move in fast and work hard to get a piece of the emerging market.