RedCargo, Air New Zealand sign agreement to expand market access

SEPANG: RedCargo Logistics, the cargo and logistics platform of AirAsia, has signed an interline agreement with Air New Zealand to expand and provide market access to its respective cargo businesses.

The partnership, the first of its kind for RedCargo, provides shared value and cooperation alongside the complementary strengths of carriers AirAsia and Air New Zealand.

RedCargo customers will enjoy access to the belly-space of Air New Zealand flights between Australia and New Zealand and onwards to the US, while Air New Zealand cargo customers gain access to cargo capacity on AirAsia services from Australia into Southeast Asia.

RedCargo Logistics CEO Pete Chareonwongsak said it is is proud to partner with a like-minded, digital savvy airline such as Air New Zealand, to provide cargo capacity to the more than 140 destinations in AirAsia’s short and long-haul network.

“This agreement provides global reach and market access for customers across Southeast Asia, New Zealand and the US, and helps to facilitate trade and e-commerce fulfillment in key production and consumer markets,“ he said in a statement today.

RedCargo continues to seek and develop airline partnerships as it aims to create a compelling digital airfreight platform across Asia Pacific.