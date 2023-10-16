REDtone, Informed Solutions to boost digitalisation agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: REDtone Digital Bhd (REDtone) and UK’s Informed Solutions have partnered to offer digital transformation platforms and solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to supercharge Malaysia’s digitalisation agenda.

Offered for the first time in Asia, these offerings, which are powering the UK and Australian governments’ digital transformations, aim to achieve a two-pronged objective – boost the Malaysian government’s agenda to build an enabling eco-system to increase the nation’s competitiveness, and empower the locals.

REDtone CEO Lau Bik Soon said, “Our partnership is timely in light of the government’s focus to build a more robust and integrated public sector ecosystem, roll-out of 5G infrastructure, as well as the push to advance inclusiveness.”

He also said the AI-powered digital solutions can supercharge the country’s transition towards an integrated public sector ecosystem.

He added that this will foster a greater level of collaboration and synergy, which will enhance transparency, optimise resources and effectiveness. In turn, he said these will strengthen Malaysia’s proposition as a key investment destination, while delivering citizen-centric services across the entire public sector.

“In addition, with the AI derived data and insights, government agencies will be able to develop new as well as innovative services and products. We can also accelerate the agencies’ digital transformation by empowering public servants to level up their technical expertise in the areas of data, AI, and cybersecurity,” he added.

MyDIGITAL Corporation CEO Fabian Bigar said, “The successful digital development of the Malaysian economy will rely on local innovators and service providers collaborating with organisations that are able to share world class innovation and digital service implementation expertise, whilst upskilling local workforces so that Malaysia’s digital development is sustainable. This partnership is a great example of mutual benefit to both organisations and the communities they serve.”

Informed Solutions’ CEO Seth Finegan said, “We are excited to partner with REDtone. Our partnership allows us to offer world class digital services to local communities, opening-up opportunities for sustainable growth and development.

“We are proud to be amongst the strategic digital suppliers to the UK government. Our current programmes are responsible for accelerating and de-risking many of the most significant, national-scale digital transformations and data science, worth over £20 billion (RM115 billion) to the UK economy that the government is running to transform the healthcare, policing and emergency services, environment and land management, transport, energy transition, and citizen engagement sectors”.

Informed’s digital services won the World Information Technology Services Alliance 2023 global award for sustainable growth and a runner-up award in the healthcare category. The company is also a two-time winner of active Queen’s Awards (UK) for innovation.