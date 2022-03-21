Redtone to host smart farming virtual conference

PETALING JAYA: Redtone Digital Bhd will be hosting its inaugural smart farming virtual conference themed “Emerging Tech & Innovation in Malaysian Agriculture” next Thursday with the aim of propelling Malaysian agriculture towards a more technologically-integrated future.

The conference is a collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture & Food Industries (Mafi), Department of Agriculture and Malaysian Digital Economy Corp, featuring 20 experts and bringing together over 300 delegates.

The conference intends to spur the adoption of Internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain in the local agriculture sector, as it is still at its infancy compared to developed countries.

Irrigation and fertigation systems usage in Malaysia is below 10%. Automation is even lower, while big data analytics of Malaysia’s 7.6 million hectares of cropland is virtually non-existent.

Redtone highlighted that this current situation presents a huge opportunity to realise untapped potential and growth.

Recently Mafi announced a RM4.82 billion allocation to drive the modernisation of the agriculture sector in improving food security and safety, generating higher income and attracting more young agropreneurs under Budget 2022.

Pandemic aside, Mafi secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid stated that the sector faced challenges such as depleting natural resources, growing population, low production efficiency and high production cost which affects the income of farmers among others.

“A recent study by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute to benchmark technology adoption based on Fuzzy Logic suggests that technological adoption of farmers in our country is relatively low.

“This calls for an urgent and immediate intervention to nudge the technology adoption level through embracing emerging smart farming as a catalyst of growth and possible solutions to the many challenges for this sector,” she said in a statement today.

As a provider of smart farming solutions, Redtone is committed to growing a partnership ecosystem for technology adoption and collaboration as well as awareness building through government agencies, higher education institutions and agricultural bodies.

Redtone group CEO Lau Bik Soon believes technology can play a key role in taking the agriculture industry to the next level.

He pointed out the world population is projected to grow to 9.6 billion by 2050, at which point farmers must produce 70% more food than today, with the same or even less natural resources due to urbanisation and climate change.

Lau said agriculture needs to keep pace with a rapidly-evolving world.

“To survive and thrive in an increasingly competitive and volatile market, it is imperative that we redefine the way our farming industry operates. This is where smart farming and precision farming hold the answers.”