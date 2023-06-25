Reservoir Link launches rooftop solar PV project

KUALA LUMPUR: Reservoir Link Energy Bhd, an energy related services provider, announced that its subsidiary RL Sunseap Energy Sdn Bhd, has completed the design, construction and installation of a solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generating system on the rooftop of the Design Village Outlet Mall in Penang, for PE Land (Penang) Sdn Bhd. A ceremony was held to commemorate the commercialisation of the project which was attended by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Following the completion of the project, Reservoir Link will continue to own, operate and maintain this rooftop solar PV system which has a capacity of 1971.2 kWp. The project will provide the Group with continuous earnings over the next 15 years through the generation and supply of solar PV energy.

Reservoir Link executive director Thien Chiet Chai said, “We are delighted to be onboard with PE Land (Penang) Sdn Bhd to embrace the renewable energy adoption through sustainable solutions such as solar renewables. As Malaysia is working towards ensuring that renewable energy accounts for 70% of the country's electricity generation by 2050, we expect investments for renewables to be ramped up exponentially. Reservoir Link is committed to do its part in helping others to embark on the renewable journey, thereby expediting Malaysia’s transition towards a net zero future.”

Meanwhile, Chow said, “The Penang State Government has been actively promoting the adoption of green energy, particularly solar energy within the state to ensure that Penang continues its social and economic development without neglecting the environment.”

“In keeping with the Penang2030 vision, the state government through the Penang Green Council launched the Penang Green Agenda 2030 in 2021. Under the Penang Green Agenda 2030, the state has achieved several milestones including the formation of the Penang Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Taskforce which aims to substantially increase the uptake of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Penang by 2023,” he added.