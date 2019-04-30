Residential property overhang up by 30.6% in 2018

KAJANG: The residential overhang worsened last year, rising 30.6% in volume to 32,313 units and 27% in value to RM19.86 billion, as revealed in the Property Market Report 2018.

According to the report, which was launched by the Valuation and Property Services Department today, high rise residential houses formed the bulk of the overhang units, representing 43.4% of the total.

Most of the overhang units were located in Perak (20.7%) and Kuala Lumpur (19.2%).

The number of overhang homes in 2017 stood at 24,738 units worth RM15.64 billion.

Overall, the property market was flat last year, recording only marginal increases of 0.6% in volume and 0.3% in value against 2017.

The property sector recorded a total of 313,710 transactions worth RM140.33 billion last year, supported by the residential segment which recorded 197,385 transactions worth RM68.75 billion.