Retail, F&B industry group to assist MSME in digital push

PETALING JAYA: The Retail and Food and Beverage (F&B) Productivity Nexus (RFBPN) has come in support of the government’s efforts to rejuvenate the economy and drive sustainable growth through the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid Term Review (12MP MTR) initiatives.

RFBPN is one of the 11 Productivity Nexus established by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) to drive the implementation of productivity initiatives proposed by the Malaysia Productivity Blueprint. RFBPN aims to address the key challenges of the industry and provide support and opportunities to small and medium enterprises through the digitalisation of business operations and strengthening their competency to reach international standards.

MPC deputy director-general Zahid Ismail said the MPC aimed to increase productivity across all industries in line with the 12MP MTR and one way of boosting productivity was by increased digital technology adoption by the industry via its 11 Productivity Nexus.

RFBPN chairman/champion Datuk William Ng acknowledged the importance of focusing on strategic and high-impact industries including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME), which often involved efforts to enhance productivity within this subsector. By assisting businesses in these industries with productivity enhancements, these efforts will contribute to the long-term sustainability and growth which in turn, benefits the broader economy.

“To embrace the challenges of the economy growth, RFBPN has taken proactive steps to encourage MSMEs in the retail and food and beverage subsector to embark on a transformative journey towards digitalisation.

“Recognising the paramount importance of staying competitive and fostering innovation, RFBPN aims to empower these businesses to leverage digital technologies effectively,” added Ng.