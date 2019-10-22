Revenue Group proposes 2-for-3 bonus issue

PETALING JAYA: Revenue Group Bhd proposes a bonus issue of up to 230.04 million shares, on the basis of two shares for every existing three shares held.

According to the group’s filing with Bursa Malaysia, the theoretical ex-bonus share price is 99.6 sen based on its five-day volume weighted average price of up to Oct 21, 2019 of RM1.6608.

Revenue said the proposed bonus issue is a means to reward existing shareholders after due consideration of its financial performance and financial position.

It added that the bonus issue will also enhance the marketability and trading liquidity of the group’s shares on Bursa Securities.