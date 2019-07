PETALING JAYA: Revenue Group Bhd is collaborating with Hong Leong Bank Bhd to offer payment acceptance and services to Singapore’s NETS cardholders to shop in retail outlets under GCH Retail (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Guardian Health And Beauty Sdn Bhd.

Revenue managing director and group CEO Eddie Ng Chee Siong said that the NETS payment is currently accepted in eight Giant stores, one Cold Storage store, nine Guardian outlets in Johor and one Guardian outlet in Malacca.

Besides Giant, Cold Storage and Guardian, the two companies also operate Mercato, TMC, Jasons Food Hall, G Express and Shop Smart Retail.

“Moving forward, we will work closely together with our key customers to enable the NETS payment acceptance and enable NETS cardholders to enjoy the convenience of using NETS card to shop in Malaysia,” said Ng.

The NETS payment acceptance partnership will cater to the growing number of tourists from Singapore by offering them a convenient way to pay when they shop in Malaysia. It is estimated that roughly 10.6 million Singaporeans visited Malaysia last year.

“One of the compelling reasons for consumers and merchants to go cashless is convenience, thus it is important to ensure that the convenience enjoyed by NETS cardholders in Singapore is extended seamlessly when they shop in Malaysia,” said Hong Leong’s managing director of personal financial services Charles Sik.

Revenue expects the partnership to help drive its electronic transaction processing segment moving forward as it is set to gain from the electronic transaction processing fee.