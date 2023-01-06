Robert Kuok remains Malaysia’s richest

SINGAPORE: Business titan Tan Sri Robert Kuok, who will be a centenarian in October, remains Malaysia’s richest person, a position he has held for more than a quarter of a century.

Kuok, the biggest gainer in dollar terms this year, is one of only two persons on the list with a double-digit fortune of US$11.8 billion.

The collective wealth of tycoons on the 2023 Forbes list of Malaysia’s 50 Richest edged up to US$81.6 billion from US$80.5 billion last year despite a dip in the stock market, according to Forbes Asia. (US$1=RM4.61)

“After rising 8.7 per cent in 2022 on the back of a rebound in domestic consumer spending, Malaysia’s economy is expected to grow at a more moderate pace this year.

The other is Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan, executive chairman of the Malaysian arm of the privately held Hong Leong Group, who is at No. 2 with US$10.2 billion.

“Overall, 19 fortunes were up and nearly half were down,” said Forbes Asia.

Despite being in the latter category, metals magnate Tan Sri Koon Poh Keong and his siblings remain in third place.

Their combined wealth of US$5.8 billion is down nearly 7.0 per cent from $6.2 billion last year, in line with the fall in shares of their company Press Metal Aluminium Holdings, Southeast Asia’s largest integrated aluminum producer, amid higher raw material and freight costs.

Among the big gainers on this year’s list are father-and-son duo Yaw Teck Seng and Chee Ming, who control timber giant Samling.

They surged to No. 16 from No. 32 last year as their wealth more than doubled to US$1.25 billion, on new information about their private assets.

Former math teacher Dr Chia Song Kun (No. 10, US$1.8 billion), executive chairman of his family’s seafood firm QL Resources, returns to the ranks after a seven-year gap on a nearly 20.0 per cent rise in the company’s shares and the inclusion of his broader family’s stakes.

“Two private equity-backed tycoons got a boost from landmark deals,” said Forbes Asia.

Tan Sri Syed Azman Syed Ibrahim (No. 24), whose Weststar Aviation Services operates the second-largest offshore services helicopter fleet in Asia-Pacific, bought back investment firm KKR’s 21 per cent stake and is now worth US$825 million, up 27 per cent from last year.

The wealth of funeral services provider Nirvana Asia’s founder, Tan Sri David Kong (No. 23, US$860 million), rose on the proposed sale by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners of its stake at an estimated valuation of US$2 billion.

The five new faces this year include property magnates Chiau Beng Teik (No. 29, US$665 million), founder of the Chin Hin Group, and Yu Kuan Chon (No. 39, US$430 million), a medical doctor, who runs his family’s YNH Property.

The other newcomers are Ong Soon Ho (No. 32, US$630 million), founder of agrochemicals group Hextar, and Goh Nan Kioh (No. 40, US$425 million), who owns investment firm Mega First and has a stake in D&O Green Technologies, which makes light-emitting diodes for the automotive sector.

Forbes Asia noted that the minimum net worth to make the list was US$315 million, up from US$255 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, the list saw Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan of Maxis, whose net worth rose US$400 million to US$5.4 billion, taking the fourth spot.

The fortune of Public Bank founder Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow, who died in December, is now listed under his children, the Teh siblings (No. 5, US$5.2 billion).

The complete list can be found at www.forbes.com/malaysia, as well as in the June issue of Forbes Asia. -Bernama