Rubber price expected to exceed RM3.50 per kg by year-end: Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: The price of rubber is projected to exceed RM3.50 per kilogram (kg) at the end of this year and continues to be in an upward trend due to very high demand from importing countries, Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

She said the price of rubber is currently stable above RM2.50 per kg and the government is working on increasing production to meet export demand.

“The country’s rubber production is still insufficient to meet the demand and the ministry is making several efforts to increase the country’s rubber yield, including by improving rubber production through estate management”.

“It will make it more sustainable and the management of the country’s rubber products will be more sustainable and structured which will lead to higher rubber production results,” she said at the launch of the rubber anti-corruption plan “Getah Antirasuah 2021-2025 (Getar 2021-2025)” at the Sungai Buloh Rubber Research Institute of Malaysia (RRIM) research station here today.

At the event, Zuraida also congratulated the Malaysian Rubber Board for its efforts and success in developing Getar 2021-2025, which is an important strategic plan to implement in an organisation’s anti-corruption policy.

She said the effort is aligned with the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) that was launched by the government previously.

“It will make civil servants more efficient and responsive in providing world-class services,” she said.

Besides that, she said the positive perception of civil servants could also be improved.

“The availability of employees with high integrity is important in supporting the government’s efforts towards knowledge, technology and innovation with the aim of contributing towards the development of the organisation and subsequently our beloved country,” she said.

She added that the corruption eradication agenda should be the country’s priority in its effort to move towards a high-income developed country status. - Bernama