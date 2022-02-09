Sabic, HHI to create circular polymers from ocean-bound plastic

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Basic Industries Corp (Sabic) and Malaysia-based plastic recycling company, Heng Hiap Industries Sdn Bhd (HHI), are collaborating to create the first certified circular polymers produced through the advanced recycling of recovered mixed and used ocean-bound plastic.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia-based Sabic said the materials for the production of the circular polymers are recovered from ocean-feeding waterways and inland areas within a 50km radius of the ocean by HHI partners, predominantly in Malaysia.

It said the material has been certified under the Zero Plastic Oceans accreditation, and HHI is the first organisation to have received certification confirming the materials it recycles qualify as ocean-bound.

Sabic’s Engineering Thermoplastics (ETP) and Market Solutions general manager Abdullah Al-Otaibi said developing an entirely circular recycling system is a huge but necessary step that requires the collaboration of all players across the value chain.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges we face globally to stop plastic from becoming waste.

“That is why we are committed to developing long-term solutions and working with new partners like HHI to significantly upscale the production of more sustainable materials -- including those produced using recycled ocean-bound materials -- for the benefit of our customers, the society and the environment,“ he said.

Meanwhile, HHI chief executive officer Kian Seah believes that the company has the ability to work towards a cleaner future that views plastic as a valuable resource to keep within the value chain.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far with Sabic, but also realise that we are early into our journey towards enabling a circular economy, and it is by no means a straightforward one.

“We share a commitment to reshape the way we produce and recycle plastics and address environmental and societal challenges in a lasting, meaningful way,“ added Kian. - Bernama