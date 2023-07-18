SC adds five 5 potential clone entities, two unauthorised websites to its investor alert list

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission (SC) Malaysia today updated its Investor Alert List to include five potential clone entities and two unauthorised websites.

In its latest post on social media, the regulator said the potential clone entities were W I A Invest (615), HSBC Bank Investment 24, Tengku Idris FX, uobtrade and Infinity Prosper Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, the two unauthorised websites were Tung Tak (https://www.ttstocks.com/#/) and Malaysia Money Changer (https://t.me/+46oCuyTg0tQxODY1).

“Always check before investing,” the SC said.

It added that further details are available at the SC’s official website, www.sc.com.my/investor-alert. - Bernama