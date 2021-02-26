SC holds inaugural Capital Market Green Financing Series

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today launched NaviGate: Capital Market Green Financing Series, a programme to create greater awareness and connectivity between green companies and the capital market.

The first edition of NaviGate, held virtually, focused on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the alternative capital market financing avenues available through the equity crowdfunding (ECF) and peer-to-peer (P2P) financing. A total of 100 participants and 40 MSMEs from the green technology and sustainable energy sectors in Malaysia participated in the programme which connected them to the ECF and P2P financing platforms.

ECF and P2P financing offer alternatives to traditional financing mechanisms, as these platforms provide smaller-scale financing options to address their financing needs. The Green Financing Survey carried out by the SC in 2020, also highlighted the high demand for smaller-scale financing options and the untapped financing opportunities within the green MSME segment.

“Since its launch, total funds raised through these digital platforms have reached RM1.3 billion as at end-December 2020, benefiting around 3,000 MSMEs. A number of companies have accessed ECF and P2P financing to fund their green projects and businesses such as in solar power, waste management, and energy efficiency,” said SC chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar.

He also highlighted that the government recognises the significant role MSMEs play in contributing towards the country’s growth, job creation and innovation, and has allocated an additional RM30 million and RM50 million in Budget 2021, for ECF and P2P investments respectively, through the Malaysia Co-Investment Fund.

NaviGate demonstrates the SC’s continued emphasis in fostering capital market inclusivity and in facilitating the acceleration of the SRI agenda for the Malaysian capital market, complementing the initiatives undertaken by Capital Markets Malaysia.

The inaugural session is supported by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre and Sustainable Energy Development Authority.