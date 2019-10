PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia is looking for a number of people to assist in several on-going investigations, according to a statement released today.

The individuals sought are: Ricky Wong Shee Kai, Ken Ong Kar Kian, Amirruddin Nin, Rusli Jaafar, Sahaluddin Mat Isa, Rosli Amin, Hadijah Bachik, and Low Chun Chai.

“These individuals are believed to have the necessary information related to various securities and money laundering offences involving listed companies.

“Members of the public with any information on the following individuals are encouraged to come forward to notify the SC on their whereabouts,” it said.

Members of the public may contact the officers in charge directly at 03-6204 8000 ext. 8774 / 8372 or 012-3812497 or 012-9105362 or email at aduan@seccom.com.my.