PETALING JAYA: Scomi Energy Services Bhd has been awarded contracts worth a total of US$150 million (about RM610 million) by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Scomi Energy said its wholly owned subsidiary Scomi Oiltools Sdn Bhd entered into two contracts for the provision of mud products and mud engineering services.

The two contracts, dated Jan 31 and Feb 4, are for deep drilling and development drilling respectively.

The contracts are for a period of five years and are expected to contribute positively to the company’s earnings over the period.