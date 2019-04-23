Seacera detects unusual trading in its shares

PETALING JAYA: Seacera Group Bhd, which is embroiled in a boardroom tussle with its largest shareholder Datuk Tan Wei Lian, has detected unusual market activities concerning the trades of its securities.

“Based on the investigation and analysis conducted by the company, the unusual market activities detected by the company include, inter alia, activities of shares churning and passing-around, and misleading appearance of price of the company’s securities on the stock exchange,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The company said it has engaged with the relevant stock broking house as well as solicitors to take necessary action.

Seacera’s share price fell 4.62% to close at 31 sen today with 20.05 million shares done.